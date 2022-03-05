Tuesday might be a key date in Aaron Rodgers, Broncos saga

The Aaron Rodgers saga might be wrapping up soon.

The Denver Broncos were linked to Rodgers leading up to the NFL draft last year, but the Green Bay Packers were not interested in a trade, so the veteran quarterback remained in Green Bay in 2021, winning a fourth NFL MVP award.

For all of last season, the possibility of Rodgers joining the team in 2022 remained a topic of discussion. After the Packers were knocked out of the playoffs, Rodgers said he would make a decision on his future “soon.” That was in January.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening that Rodgers is “torn” about his decision — remaining in Green Bay or asking for a trade seem to be the two options he’s weighing. If the QB does ask for a trade, the Broncos will obviously be ready to make an offer.

Tuesday might be a key date to watch in the saga.

NFL teams have until March 8 to use a franchise tag for the 2022 season. For the Packers, that’s relevant for wide receiver Davante Adams. It seems possible that Rodgers might be waiting to see what happens with Adams before making his own decision.

If Rodgers isn’t waiting for an Adams development, the timing of the latest reports would be curious. If he’s going to ask for a trade, why not ask for it now? If he’s going to remain in Green Bay, why delay it?

The QB might be using the situation as a leverage ploy in negotiations with the Packers, or he might truly be torn about where he wants to play.

Whatever the QB’s motives are for dragging out his decision, it seems reasonable to assume an announcement shouldn’t be far away. If Tuesday isn’t the deadline, Rodgers will surely make a decision before NFL free agency begins on March 16.

