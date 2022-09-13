Breaking News:

Tuesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury reports of the week on Tuesday. This was the first actual practice of the week for both teams after an injury report in estimation was provided on Monday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes

Left Wrist

FP

S Justin Reid

Hand

FP

WR Justin Watson

Chest

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

LP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Knee

FP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • 3 Chiefs who were listed as limited participants in estimation on Monday practiced in full on Tuesday. The lone limited participant on Tuesday was Trey Smith.

  • Willie Gay Jr. was added to the injury report with a knee injury, but he was a full participant in practice. He did suffer an injury in Week 1, but returned to the game.

  • Trent McDuffie was not listed on the injury report because he was placed on IR. That means Jaylen Watson is in for a bigger role for the next four weeks at minimum.

  • Andy Reid spoke at length about Harrison Butker’s injury. You can read more about that here.

Chargers

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Keenan Allen

Hamstring

DNP

CB J.C. Jackson

Ankle

LP

TE Donald Parham

Hamstring

DNP

LT Rashawn Slater

Back

FP

LB Drue Tranquil

Back

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

