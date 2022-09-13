Tuesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury reports of the week on Tuesday. This was the first actual practice of the week for both teams after an injury report in estimation was provided on Monday.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Patrick Mahomes
Left Wrist
FP
S Justin Reid
Hand
FP
WR Justin Watson
Chest
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
LP
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Knee
FP
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Knee
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
3 Chiefs who were listed as limited participants in estimation on Monday practiced in full on Tuesday. The lone limited participant on Tuesday was Trey Smith.
Willie Gay Jr. was added to the injury report with a knee injury, but he was a full participant in practice. He did suffer an injury in Week 1, but returned to the game.
Trent McDuffie was not listed on the injury report because he was placed on IR. That means Jaylen Watson is in for a bigger role for the next four weeks at minimum.
Andy Reid spoke at length about Harrison Butker’s injury. You can read more about that here.
Chargers
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Keenan Allen
Hamstring
DNP
CB J.C. Jackson
Ankle
LP
TE Donald Parham
Hamstring
DNP
LT Rashawn Slater
Back
FP
LB Drue Tranquil
Back
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The latest report from NFL Network says Allen is that he is unlikely to play on Thursday night.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley also ruled out TE Donald Parham for the Week 2 game.