Tuesday evening news briefing: Sadiq Khan ‘frightens’ Jewish people, claims Tory candidate

Elsewhere, ministers are to rent prison cells overseas to help tackle the overcrowding crisis in Britain’s jails.

Susan Hall has claimed that Jewish people are “frightened” by Sadiq Khan. The Tory candidate for Mayor of London made the remarks at an event hosted by Conservative Friends of Israel on the margins of the party’s conference in Manchester. She was criticised by senior Labour figures as well as the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which said that the claims had no basis in reality.

Ministers are to rent prison cells overseas to help tackle the overcrowding crisis in Britain’s jails. Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, was expected to announce the plan on Tuesday as figures showed there were only 258 places left in the adult male prison estate. The move comes on top of the Government’s ambition to create 20,000 extra prison places by the mid 2020s, but amid concerns that planning rows could delay their construction.

Sam Bankman-Fried will go on trial today over allegations that he stole billions of dollars from customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Nearly a year after the company’s collapse shocked markets and tattered his reputation, jury selection for his trial has begun. Mr Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of fraud and conspiracy - and though he has acknowledged inadequate risk management, he has denied stealing funds.

Suella Braverman | The Home Secretary warned that the UK faces a “hurricane” of mass migration in her speech at Tory conference this afternoon.

World news: 14-year-old boy arrested after deadly attack at luxury shopping centre

A 14-year-old suspected gunman was arrested after two people were killed and at least four wounded during a shooting spree at a luxury shopping centre in the heart of Bangkok. Hundreds of people fled the busy downtown mall into torrential rain and chaos after gunshots were heard, while videos shared on social media showed others taking cover in shops, restaurants and bathrooms as the shooter stalked the building.

I made Pret’s extortionately priced sandwiches at home and this is what they cost

On the back of the chain’s recent price hikes, that daily baguette looks increasingly hard to justify.

Business news: AstraZeneca pays £350m to settle heartburn drugs lawsuits

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has agreed to pay $425m (£352m) to settle US lawsuits that claimed two of its heartburn drugs caused kidney damage. The company said it has settled claims relating to its Nexium and Prilosec drugs, bringing an end to litigation in Delaware and New Jersey.

