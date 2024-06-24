Tudor warns Italy that Croatia ‘have hope’ of EURO 2024 progress

Former Lazio boss Igor Tudor warns Italy that Croatia ‘have hope’ of continuing their EURO 2024 dreams going into tonight’s head-to-head, even if Luciano Spalletti is ‘one of the best coaches in the world.’

It kicks off in Leipzig at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Azzurri know that a point would be enough to qualify them as runners-up to Spain in Group B, so all the pressure is on Croatia to get the win.

They earned the bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup, but lost the opener 3-0 to Spain and then drew 2-2 with Albania.

“Without doubt we expected more and all the Croatian fans are disappointed by one point from two games in this Euros,” Tudor told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“However, we also all have hope, the desire to believe that we can beat Italy and progress. Since 2018, this team achieved results that are impossible to repeat for a nation that has only 4 million inhabitants. This is why we have gratitude and understanding for these lads.”

It might be a tournament too far for the veteran midfield trio of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, though Tudor is not so sure.

“We know Croatia cannot last forever at this level, but we have a positive tradition against the Azzurri and hope to keep that going.”

Since becoming an independent nation in the early 1990s, Croatia are unbeaten against Italy, but the last three meetings were all 1-1 draws.

Modric might be 39 years old, but he is fresh from winning the Champions League and LaLiga under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

“He wrote history, but at 39 has so much pride and desire that he remains a reference point for the new generations. They see a champion who still gets moved when listening to the anthem, who sacrifices himself in training and throws himself onto every ball as if it was his last, so they can’t help but try to follow him,” added Tudor.

Tudor evaluates Italy at EURO 2024

As for Italy, they had started well by fighting back to beat Albania 2-1, but their performance against Spain made the 1-0 result look rather flattering.

“That performance was surprising, difficult to explain. Spain are a great team, but everyone expected more from Italy. I am convinced the difference between the teams was not as obvious as it looked in that game.”

Spalletti only took over from Roberto Mancini in September 2023, so barely had time to work with these players.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world in terms of tactics and so good at preparing games. I always hear people say that you need months or even years of work to play a particular type of football, but that’s rubbish!” insisted Tudor.

“Spalletti is the proof of that, as in so little time he has already given this Nazionale a clear mentality and style. Before that, he performed a miracle getting the Scudetto with Napoli.

“Great coaches make the impact in a short period of time, and Antonio Conte is another example.”