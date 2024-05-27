Tudor: ‘A Lot of Room for Improvement at Lazio’

Igor Tudor was satisfied with Lazio’s qualification to the Europa League but underlined how there’s ‘room for improvement’ following their draw with Sassuolo.

The Biancocelesti took the lead in their final Serie A clash of the season against the Serie B bound Neroverdi through an impressive Mattia Zaccagni free-kick, but gave up their advantage just minutes later after Mattia Viti poked the ball past Ivan Provedel from a poorly defended set piece.

Lazio finish the 2023-24 Serie A season in seventh with 61 points, two behind rivals Roma and seven behind Bologna, who booked their spot in the Champions League. Sweeping changes are expected in the Italian capital ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in a press conference (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Tudor first reflected on the Europa League qualification and the Daichi Kamada situation.

The Europa League is a good achievement, deserved. In two and a half months we have made a good journey which concluded with today’s point. There is certainly work to be done, we have opened up to the club and we will do so again. We will work together, doing the right things to improve. Daichi there is nothing new, let’s see if there will be in these days.

He touched on the team’s need to grow in the summer transfer window.

There is a lot of room for improvement. There are good players, others who can adapt and still others who can’t. We need to work with the club to allow us to play a certain type of football. I see the possibility of improvement in all departments, we talked about it. We have to play in the league and in the Europa League, we want to create a strong team with the characteristics to play my football.

Tudor commented on Sven-Goran Eriksson’s visit and the work of Nicolo Rovella.

My assistant, Javorcic, and I talked about the atmosphere that there was this evening. Today was very exciting. Maybe it doesn’t seem like it, but I liked it a lot. We talked with Eriksson a bit, he asked me how much Ciro had scored. Rovella both against Inter and today had two good matches. He can improve, I would like him to improve in recovering balls, his playing qualities are high.

He silenced talks regarding his contract situation.

I could have three years left, but nothing changes for me and not even for the locker room, it’s just written in the papers. You can have five years left and leave after five months.

The Lazio coach touched on his transfer market ambitions.

The last time the Scudetto was won in 2000. I don’t think a coach comes and asks for a modest team, he always wants to have the strongest. My feeling is that the president wants it too. I’m at the centre of the choices and that’s right, now we just have to work because it’s the players who make the difference, the coach sets up the team, but if a squad is in a certain position, little can change.

Tudor was calm when asked about the frustrations from the fans.

The fans wanted the victory, as did we. Today there were so many emotions, a point was enough for us, Sassuolo were carefree. The boys perhaps felt the particularity of the match. I, however, congratulate them because their path is to be praised.

He spoke about his summer preparations.

For the training camp it’s all year round, you don’t just work hard in training camp. Then there are many games, and you work less. During the pre-season we will try to do the best job possible. There will definitely be a lot of work to do.

Finally, Tudor discussed Lazio’s need to work on set pieces and in front of goal.