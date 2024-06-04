Tudor & Lazio Crunch Talks Continue – Croatian Coach Linked With Another Serie A Club

Lazio and Igor Tudor are still trying to find some common ground in order to move forward together.

The Croatian manager was appointed head coach in March to replace Maurizio Sarri after resigning from his post. However, Tudor found a squad containing several players unsuitable to his 3-4-2-1 tactical system. Therefore, the former Juventus defender has asked for a summer revamp, something that the Lazio hierarchy doesn’t fancy.

So as La Lazio Siamo Noi explains, Tudor and his agent Anthony Seric met the club’s sporting director Angelo Fabiani last night. The two parties tried to bridge the gap between them over dinner, but as the source tells it, the differences persisted.

Tudor & Lazio Yet To Reach Definitive Agreement

But at least they agreed to keep the discussions going, so they held another meeting on Tuesday Morning at the club’s training center in Formello. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the second summit hasn’t bore a major breakthrough either, as the two parties still can’t agree on a common transfer market strategy.

The journalist claims the two sides have decided to resume their talks over the coming days, allowing themselves some time to reflect on the manner. In the meantime, Bologna continue to monitor the situation, as they could be interested in hiring Tudor as a replacement for Thiago Motta who’s on the cusp of joining Juventus.

For his part, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto believes Tudor’s future at Lazio is not in the balance. He insists the two parties remain in harmony and share a desire to prolong their collaboration, but needed to sit at the table to devise a transfer strategy and clarify a few matters.