Tucker: MSU football in ‘good shape’ in regards to COVID heading into Peach Bowl

Michigan State is in “good shape” in regards to player safety and being able to play in Thursday’s Peach Bowl against Pitt.

COVID-19 has been the cause for numerous bowl games being canceled this year, with some being called hours before kickoff. However, head coach Mel Tucker said on Wednesday that his team is in a good place in regards to COVID and that “the game is very important to us, and we’re doing everything we can to get to the game.”

Here are a pair of tweets from Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press and Matt Wenzel of MLive on the matter:

Tucker: "We're in good shape heading into the game" with regards to COVID. "The game is very important to us, and we're doing everything we can to get to the game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 29, 2021

Mel Tucker reiterates what he said Sunday about COVID, saying the team is in good shape, nearly 100 percent vaccinated and following medical protocols, doing what they can to play the Peach Bowl. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) December 29, 2021

Hearing Tucker’s comments are great for Spartans fans as it would be very disappointing for the season to end without the Peach Bowl being played. As we’ve learned so far this bowl season, nothing is certain until we actually see the opening kickoff but things appear to be in a good spot for Thursday’s Peach Bowl to take place as planned.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

