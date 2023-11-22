Tucker DeVries scores 33 points to lead Drake men's basketball past Akron

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Tucker DeVries' 33 points led the Drake men's basketball team past Akron 79-59 on Tuesday night in the third-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

DeVries added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1). Kevin Overton scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Darnell Brodie finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Enrique Freeman led the Zips (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Akron also got 11 points from Greg Tribble. Tavari Johnson also had eight points and four assists.

"I thought the guys did a really good job of making changes from yesterday to today," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "They were focused on what we were trying to do. Guys were finding each other and we were about as connected as we've been all year defensively. We learned a lot about ourselves in these three games. We saw three completely different teams and styles of play."

Tucker DeVries scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half, finishing 5-for-11 from beyond the arc.

"When you miss as many shots as I had the first five halves of the tournament, they're bound to eventually go in," Tucker DeVries said. “The opposing teams did a good job keeping me out of rhythm in the first two games. As I started to make a couple of shots, I got in the groove and felt more comfortable."

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

