Tucker DeVries scores 29 in Drake basketball's win over the MVC's top team, Indiana State

Darnell Brodie collected a bouncing ball and shuffled it behind himself to a moving Tucker DeVries.

Brodie created enough of a screen for DeVries to release a 3-point shot, just as he and Indiana State’s Julian Larry toppled to the ground.

DeVries’ shot eased through the net with 8:52 left in the first half — picking up his first points of the night in the process — and he pushed himself back onto his feet and flipped to defense.

But Drake men’s basketball didn’t stay on the defensive side for long.

Ryan Conwell turned the ball over on a travel, and Brodie scored a layup on the following possession to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game. Indiana State managed to take the lead again shortly after, and a back-and-forth ensued resulting in a tie game at the half.

The Bulldogs (13-3, 4-2 MVC) pulled ahead in the second half, though, beating the Sycamores, 89-78, and handing Indiana State its first conference loss of the season.

“It’s a long season,” head coach Darian DeVries said postgame. “I don’t think you ever want to overreact to a tough loss. I don’t think you want to overreact to a good win. It’s still about who are you, what’s your identity and try to play to that the best you can every single night.”

Bulldogs bounce back after Belmont

Drake dropped its first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season on Sunday, when Belmont defeated the Bulldogs, 87-65, in Nashville.

Indiana State presented a serious challenge just three days later. The Sycamores entered Wednesday’s contest as the top team — and the only squad with a perfect record in MVC play. Drake came ready to disappoint the conference’s top dog.

“I thought our guys did a good job of learning what happened at Belmont after a loss, and responded very well,” Darian DeVries said.

So, in a game where the lead changed nine times, what worked best for the Bulldogs?

Drake stepped up its defense, to start, which was an area in which the team struggled against Belmont. The Bulldogs won the turnover battle, 15-3, and recorded seven steals — including three from Conor Enright.

Brodie faced a tough matchup against Robbie Avila, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, but fouled out with just under five minutes left in the game.

And the best defense is one that converts turnovers and steals into points on the board. That wasn’t an issue for Drake. The Bulldogs scored 18 points off turnovers; Indiana State notched just one, late in the second half.

Don’t doubt Tucker DeVries

The reigning MVC Player of the Year started off slow in Wednesday’s game. DeVries went 0-of-4 on his first scoring attempts, and Indiana State held him off the scoreboard for the first 11 minutes of the game.

Then, he hit a 3-pointer with just under nine minutes left in the first half. DeVries built on the momentum, sinking four-straight from beyond the arc and totaling 14 points before halftime.

DeVries finished with 29 points, a game-high, and went 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

“Guys like Tucker, guys that put in a lot of work, they trust the work,” Darian DeVries said. “You’re gonna miss some shots. But when you put in enough work, you know what that looks like, so you have confidence that the numbers are going to work themselves out.

“Him starting 0-for-4, in his mind — I know how he thinks — he thinks he’s gonna make the next four.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake basketball hands Indiana State its first conference loss of season