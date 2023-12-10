Tucker DeVries scores 25 points in Drake men's basketball victory over Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. — Tucker DeVries scored 25 points in Drake's 72-53 men's basketball victory over Nevada on Saturday.

DeVries also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (9-1). Atin Wright scored 12 points and added four steals. Kevin Overton had nine points. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win and gave Nevada its first loss.

"I have a ton of respect for Nevada," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "They have great length, size and experience. We fought collectively and everybody brought something different to this game for us. Our fight was awesome and that gets me excited."

The Wolf Pack (7-1) were led by Tyler Rolison, who recorded 10 points and six rebounds. Jarod Lucas added 10 points for Nevada. K.J. Hymes finished with nine points. Nevada is led by former Iowa coach Steve Alford.

Drake will return home to the Knapp Center on Thursday against Grambling State at 7 p.m.

The Drake sports information department contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Tucker DeVries scores 25 in Drake men's basketball victory over Nevada