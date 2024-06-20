Tucked away in little Tavares resides one of the best LBs in the country

Izayia Williams may not be a household name. He intends to change that. It may not happen quickly, but the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker out of Tavares is hoping his name will become well known as he moves through his football career.

Nestled away in the little Lake County town of about 20,000 people, Zay, as his friends call him, roams the defensive middle for Tavares High. He is ranked as the No. 19 player in the state for the Class of 2026 in the 247 Sports composite recruiting rankings, the highest-ranked Central Florida player. The junior wreaks havoc on the football field. He’s a linebacker so talented that his former coach vows, “He’s going to the NFL.”

“Zay is a generational talent, athletically,” said Steven Moffett, who was Williams’ head coach at Leesburg last season. “He’s a great kid to be around and the sky is the limit for him if he stays the right path.

“He will be the best athlete in any room he walks in.”

Big words from Moffett, now the offensive coordinator at The First Academy of Orlando.

Williams played one season at Leesburg and is now back at Tavares, where he played as a freshman in 2022. Bulldogs coach Gavin Jones was certainly pleased to see him back this spring.

“It’s been great because of the way he leads. In the weight room, on the field and everything else. So the other players see what they need to do to get to that level,” Jones said. “He’s a great leader, great player. He’s basically going to play offense, defense. Receiver, running back, safety, linebacker, wherever we need him. He did that in the spring game for us and he did a great job.”

Williams wasn’t sure recruiting attention would ever come. He jumped at his first offer and committed to Louisville in November. He decommitted after Ole Miss offered in December. Syracuse followed with an offer, and Williams committed to the Orangemen in April.

He remains committed to Syracuse, but that’s not likely his landing place. He would like to stay in Florida. Last year he wasn’t sure he was going to get any offers from the Florida schools. He now has a scholarship offer from every Football Bowl Subdivision school in Florida, with the exception of FIU. He’s currently intrigued by Miami and Florida.

Williams remains humble and driven. On Wednesday he set a Tavares school record in the weight room with a 520-pound squat. Now he wants the bench-press record.

“I was close. It’s 305. I got 300,” Williams said. He should break that and then some.

Williams could have stayed at Leesburg, or followed Moffett to TFA, or gone to a number of other schools, but he chose to stay home. His step-father, Dontray Scott. played for Tavares. Williams’ biological father, Andre Waters, was also a stellar athlete who played at Leesburg.

“I could have gone to TFA, but my mom wanted me to stay [at Tavares] and play for Coach Jones because my [step] dad played for Coach Jones,” Williams said. “My dad (Waters) could have made it, but he didn’t have the grades. So I want to make it. We talk about it every day. He loves this process with my recruiting and stuff.”

Coach Jones said coaching both Dontray and Izavia is a pleasure.

“It’s like bringing family back,” coach Jones said.” [Dontray] is down on the field with us a lot. He was on the sidelines at the spring game.”

Last season, Williams missed four games, but averaged five tackles a game with an interception, two forced fumbles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

“I wanna be ranked higher,” Williams said. “Last year, they didn’t really see me play. I’m gonna come different this year.”

He said he doesn’t have to stay in Florida, but would like to. Southern Cal has come on strong recently.

“These Florida schools, they’re pushing hard,” Williams said. “It’s gonna be real hard to decide.”

Jones, West Orange win 7-on-7 events

Jones High went to the University of Miami 7-on-7 event this past weekend and pulled off a repeat of last year’s feat by winning the championship game. The Tigers topped Miami Northwestern, now coached by former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater. Junior quarterback Dereon Coleman led the way for Jones and was immediately offered a scholarship by the UM coaching staff. Also playing well for Jones were receivers senior Walki Ambroise and junior newcomer Larry Miles. Jones, impressively, won the event without the services of top receiver Vernell Brown III. Defensively, senior Christian Robbins and sophomore Reggie Harris led the way.

West Orange went to UF and won the Gators event last Wednesday. The Warriors were led by the play of rising freshman quarterback AJ Chung, whom head coach Geno Thompson says, “Is the real deal. He’s one of the main reasons why we won at UF.” Sophomore Brian Dillard, who was working at QB in the spring, played receiver and led the way with TD catches, as did junior Edison Delgado. Defensively, Notre Dame commit Ivan Taylor and juniors Devin Jackson, Devonte Anderson, Chakai Scott and Artavius Riley played well.

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays, He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosenitnel.com.