Tuchel's job at Bayern safe after debacle at Heidenheim

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reacts at a press conference after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich at Voith-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Despite Bayern Munich's collapse in the 3-2 Bundesliga defeat at Heidenheim on Saturday, coach Thomas Tuchel's job is safe ahead of the Champions League clash against Arsenal next week.

"No, I didn't have that thought," board member for sport Max Eberl told broadcasters Sky asked about a possible change of coach at short notice. "That's definitely not the way to go. It's not always just a coaching problem."

Ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals at Arsenal on Tuesday, Bayern were stunned by Heidenheim after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

The defeat, combined with Bayer Leverkusen's 1-0 win at Union Berlin, practically sealed the title race in favour of Leverkusen, who will be crowned champions if Bayern lose to Cologne next Saturday.

If Bayern manage to get points, Leverkusen can still claim their first-ever Bundesliga title with a win against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

With Bayern on the verge of seeing their run of 11 consecutive league titles come to an end, Eberl didn't confirm whether Tuchel's job is safe until the end of the season.

Bayern have already announced that they are parting ways with the coach in summer.

"We have to make sure that we reach the Champions League," Eberl said.

"There's a sense of 'it'll work out somehow'. Last year it did work out somehow. We're where we are and that's seven points ahead of fifth place. We should get rid of this arrogance around the fact that we're only second. We deserve to be second for now," he added.

With six games left, Bayern are second in the Bundesliga with 60 points, tied with VfB Stuttgart and closely followed by RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund (53 points each).

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was dismissed by Bayern in March 2023, is reportedly one of the favourite candidates to take the job in Munich after his contract with the German Football Federation (DFB) expires following the Euro 2024.

Sporting director Christoph Freund said they trust Nagelsmann "very, very much," but stressed that the club is also looking into other names in their search for a new coach.

"There are also other coaches who I trust," Freund told Sky ahead of Bayern's game at Heidenheim.

The most important for Bayern is "to do what's right, not what's faster," he said.

"Our big goal is to find a coach who we can work with for longer than in previous years," Freund said.

The last Bayern coach to stay longer than two years was Pep Guardiola from 2013 to 2016.

"Bayern Munich is a huge club with great appeal. I believe that it's a great honour to coach at Bayern," Freund said.

In addition to Nagelsmann, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Austria national team coach Ralf Rangnick have also been linked to Bayern.

Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel complains to referee Robert Schroeder during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich at Voith-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

(L-R) Munich's Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich react after Heidenheim scored their third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich at Voith-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa