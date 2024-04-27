Tuchel responds to criticism from Hoeneß on work with young players

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel arrives at the stadium before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has responded to Uli Hoeneß after the club's honorary president criticized his work with young players.

"I don't really understand that. I think it's absolutely groundless, but ok," Tuchel said ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"It's so far from the reality that I wouldn't have reacted if it hadn't come from Uli Hoeneß," the coach added.

Hoeneß said during a panel discussion with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Tuchel "has a different attitude. He doesn't think he can improve (Alphonso) Davies, (Aleksandar) Pavlovic or (Jamal) Musiala. If it doesn't work out (with them), you should buy someone else."

Hoeneß, meanwhile, believes that a coach "give them confidence."

Tuchel, who's leaving Bayern in summer, said he didn't know exactly how to respond to the criticism.

"If there's one thing we've proven over the last 15 years is that young players always have a place" in training and in the game, Tuchel said.