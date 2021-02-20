Tuchel ‘not happy’ with Hudson-Odoi after hauling off substitute

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is ‘not happy’ with Callum Hudson-Odoi after the Chelsea winger was brought on at half time at Southampton, then subbed off 30 minutes later.

Chelsea drew 1-1 at Southampton, and the German coach wasn’t happy with the play for his team in the final third but felt they controlled the game.

Hudson-Odoi has been playing at wing back recently, and has been playing well, but he was brought on as a forward against Southampton and struggled.

Asked specifically about subbing off Hudson-Odoi so soon after bringing him on, Tuchel didn’t mince his words to BT Sport.

“We brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi but I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing. I took him off and we demand 100%, I feel he is not in the right shape to help us. It was a hard decision but tomorrow it is forgotten and he has all possibilities to start against Atletico Madrid,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel was asked by reporters post-game about his comments on Hudson-Odoi and his decision to sub him off.

“No it was not injury related. You need to be sharp and on. I did not feel this for Callum today. He lost the ball on a few occasions. I had the feeling he was not in the game,” Tuchel said.

Chelsea focused on attacking improvement

Tuchel added that he does trust Hudson-Odoi and it is not a big deal, but this sends out a clear message that he will not tolerate players not playing how he wishes.

He was also asked if Chelsea deserved to win the game rather than draw.

“In the first 80 meters, clearly yes. In the last 20 meters, clearly no,” Tuchel said.

Chelsea are a lot better defensively but they are struggling for balance and never really looked liked ripping apart a fragile Southampton side.

It feels like new combinations, formations and players in attack are coming up for Chelsea.

