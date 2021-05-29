Tuchel explains Pulisic omission from Champions League Final starting XI

Nicholas Mendola
·1 min read
Thomas Tuchel is leaning on an old crutch when it comes to leaving Christian Pulisic out of Chelsea’s Starting XI for the Champions League Final on Saturday in Portugal.

Tuchel called the decision a tough choice but cited the extra substitutions in the Champions League and his comfort with the USMNT star’s “super sub” capabilities.

Chelsea’s boss opted for Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount in his “front three” versus Man City.

“It’s a tough choice to leave him out but he’s very strong from the bench. I told the guys tough news because I have to choose from 23 a starting 11 but we need 15, 16 today to finish this game hopefully in a positive way. It’s true. It’s like this. I hope we start strong and finish strong.”

The 22-year-old Pulisic has proven himself as starter and super sub, had an assist against Atletico Madrid and a goal and assist between two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start.

Tuchel explains Pulisic omission from Champions League Final starting XI originally appeared on NBCSports.com

