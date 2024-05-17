Tuchel confirms he will leave Bayern as previously agreed

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel throws a kiss to the fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena. Tuchel confirmed on 17 May that he will leave the club as previously agreed, despite recent talks over a potential U-turn on that decision. Lukas Barth/dpa

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Friday that he will leave the club as previously agreed, despite recent talks over a potential U-turn on that decision.

"This is my last press conference at Säbener Straße. The agreement from February still stands. There were discussions again, but we couldn't reach an agreement. So, we're sticking with the agreement from February," he said in a news conference.

"It's obviously tough. Results like in the Champions League against Lazio, Arsenal and Real Madrid bring you together. The feedback from recent weeks was the foundation for us having a discussion. But we couldn't reach an agreement. I won't name the reasons."

Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the helm in late March 2023 on a contract until 2025.

But after several setbacks it was agreed by mutual consent in February that Tuchel would leave after this season which Bayern will end without a trophy for the first time since 2012.

"If you were to analyse the season in one sentence, you could of course say that a title-less season with Bayern is not satisfactory. If you were to analyse the season in one sentence, you could of course say that a title-less season with Bayern is not satisfactory," Tuchel said.

"The Champions League season was perfect until the 87th minute in Madrid. It's worth taking a differentiated look at the season. We will never shirk our responsibilities. But we have the right to leave these 15 months with our heads held high."

Bayern, however, were unable to find a new coach so far, with preferred candidates such as Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick and Nagelsmann saying they will remain in their present jobs.

German media this week reported that Bayern bosses were trying to persuade Tuchel to stay on as coach beyond.

However, Tuchel reportedly wanted full public backing from the entire Bayern leadership, after former Bayern president Uli Hoeness recently accused him of rather signing new expensive players than nurturing talents from club's academy.

"We met at the game against Real and buried it all. I don't hold grudges," Tuchel said of Hoeness.

The coach also wanted a longer contract to not be seeing as a mere place holder until 2025, when Bayer Leverkusen's Alonso and outgoing Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp could be available.

Tuchel will have his last game with Bayern at Hoffenheim on Saturday in the final Bundesliga matchday. He will be without top scorer Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Minjae Kim, who are all injured. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has a flu and also won't be in the squad.

"It's been clear to us all since February that the chapter was coming to an end. It's been a turbulent last week. It's important to keep the focus on tomorrow's game and bring it to a fitting conclusion," Tuchel said.