Tubi Partners With Sports Streaming Platform DAZN

Tubi, Fox’s free, ad-supported streamer, has partnered with British streaming service DAZN to add new channels featuring live and recorded women’s football, or soccer, as its known in the U.S., as well as boxing and MMA.

The licensing agreement will see the U.S. launch of the channel DAZN Ringside, which features boxing and MMA from Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman and MF & DAZN: X Series. That includes weigh-ins, archive fights, documentaries and the DAZN Boxing show. Full run-backs of World Title fights will be available on the channel after an embargo period.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channel, featuring matches from tournaments such as the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the the Saudi Women’s Premier League, will launch in both the U.S. and Canada.

Canada will also see the launch of DAZN TV featuring boxing, MMA and international soccer. The channel includes live undercards, before the bell and archive content from Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman and MF & DAZN: X Series, as well as live Champions League and Europa League soccer each matches week. Full fights, matches and highlights will be available after an embargo period.

DAZN is a sports streaming service available in Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. The company has the rights to Bundesliga, English Premier League, LALIGA, Ligue 1 Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, in addition to rights to women’s soccer, boxing and MMA, and the NFL, excluding the U.S.

This adds to the sports offerings available on Tubi, which already include an NFL channel, a Fox Sports channel, MLB, PGA and NHL channels, as well as a Women’s Sports network channel. In total, Tubi has more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, exclusive originals and more than 250 live channels.

In February, Tubi reached a high of 1.7 percent of all TV use, per Nielsen’s monthly Gauge report.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter