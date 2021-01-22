Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

  • Arizona guard James Akinjo (13) drives on Arizona State guard Holland Woods during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 84-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    1/7

    Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

    Arizona guard James Akinjo (13) drives on Arizona State guard Holland Woods during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 84-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrates with teammates after tipping in a basket a the buzzer during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 84-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    2/7

    Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

    Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrates with teammates after tipping in a basket a the buzzer during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 84-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) drives past Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    3/7

    Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

    Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) drives past Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona coach Sean Miller talks to the team during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    4/7

    Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

    Arizona coach Sean Miller talks to the team during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. drives between Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (0), Azuolas Tubelis (10) and James Akinjo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    5/7

    Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

    Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. drives between Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (0), Azuolas Tubelis (10) and James Akinjo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Arizona State guard Josh Christopher (13) dunks in front of Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    6/7

    Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

    Arizona State guard Josh Christopher (13) dunks in front of Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona State guard Holland Woods (0) drives past Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    7/7

    Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State

    Arizona State guard Holland Woods (0) drives past Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona guard James Akinjo (13) drives on Arizona State guard Holland Woods during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 84-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrates with teammates after tipping in a basket a the buzzer during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 84-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) drives past Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona coach Sean Miller talks to the team during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. drives between Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (0), Azuolas Tubelis (10) and James Akinjo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State guard Josh Christopher (13) dunks in front of Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State guard Holland Woods (0) drives past Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
·4 min read

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Azoulas Tubelis had a hard time adjusting to Arizona State's tempo and was a nonfactor well into the second half.

With game on the line, the Lithuanian freshman came up with the two biggest plays of the night - maybe of the season.

Tubelis scored on a tip-in at the buzzer seconds after blocking Remy Martin's layup, capping Arizona's 84-82 comeback victory over rival Arizona State Thursday night.

''It wasn't until about the 15-minute mark that he came alive for us and obviously had that big offensive rebound,'' Arizona coach Sean Miler said.

Arizona State (4-7, 1-4 Pac-12) appeared to be in control after taking a seven-point lead, but Arizona rallied to tie it at 82-all with a minute left.

The Sun Devils set up for a final shot and Martin took the ball down the lane, but Tubelis got a piece of the ball, along with his arm.

The Wildcats (11-3, 5-3) rushed the ball up the floor and James Akinjo shot an air ball on a 3-point attempt - he said it was a pass - while being harassed by Marcus Bagley.

Left alone in the lane, Tubelis plucked the ball out of the air and laid it over the rim, sending the Wildcats rushing onto the floor.

Akinjo led Arizona with 24 points.

''I saw the ball going shot and I just caught it and finished,'' said Tubelis, who had eight points.

Arizona State let a second straight game slip through its grasp. This one was much tougher to take because of the way it happened.

''We played a winning game and Remy Martin deserved to go to the free-throw line because he was fouled by a player not in the restricted zone,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''The player did not have his arms go straight up, one of his arms contacted Remy Martin when he was shooting the ball. I don't know what else we really need to discuss''

Martin and Josh Christopher had 18 each to lead Arizona State.

The Sun Devils started the season among the favorites to win the Pac-12. They've yet to live up to expectations, plagued by COVID-19 issues and inconsistent play on the court.

Arizona State missed five games to positive tests and has yet to have its full team in uniform this season. The Sun Devils arrived at the rivalry game on a three-game losing streak, including a one-point loss to Oregon State after a couple of late defensive breakdowns.

Arizona clobbered the Beavers by 34 points in its last game.

The Wildcats gave Arizona State trouble with their length early Thursday night, forcing difficult shots and creating turnovers while building a 10-point lead.

The Sun Devils continued to struggle with turnovers - 12 in the first half after four total against Oregon State - but used a 9-0 run to pull within two.

Akinjo had 14 points and three of Arizona's seven 3-pointers to help the Wildcats lead 35-30 at halftime.

Arizona State cut down on the turnovers in the second half and the teams traded baskets seemingly every time down the court during one stretch midway through.

Martin became the catalyst after a quiet first half and hit a long 3-pointer to cap a 12-2 run that put Arizona State up 76-69.

The Wildcats clawed back to tie it with a minute left and Tubelis came through at both ends of the floor for Arizona's first win in Tempe since 2018.

''It's been a very disappointing year in these types of games,'' Hurley said. ''We are not getting the type of results we deserve.''

BIG PICTURE

Arizona appeared to be in trouble after Martin scored 15 of his points in the second half, but pulled out an impressive win after losing by one to Arizona State last year in Tempe.

The Sun Devils shook off a shaky start to play their best game of the Pac-12 season, yet again failed defensively in a crucial moment.

GRAHAM RETURNS

Forward Jalen Graham gave Arizona State a nice lift after missing the previous three games with mononucleosis.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore had not played since Dec. 16 against UTEP due to his illness and COVID-19 issues, but looked sharp against the Wildcats.

Graham played well at both ends in 25 minutes, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and three blocked shots.

''He's been very limited in his time on the court and it was big for him to step up the way he did tonight,'' Hurley said.

UP NEXT

Arizona State heads down Interstate-10 to face Arizona again on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • Big names tumble in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2021 NFL mock draft

    See which top prospects fall in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant calls out Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal in recent Instagram comments

    An Instagram post by BasketballNews.com's Etan Thomas sparked the debate about Barkley's recent comment that NBA players "deserve some preferential treatment" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine because of how much they pay in taxes. Durant didn't hold back after seeing that, responding to the post in the comments.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Phil Mickelson’s budding relationship with teen sensation Akshay Bhatia is proving to be mutually beneficial

    Mickelson is nearly three times the age of Akshay Bhatia and schooled him in the art of the pre-tournament practice round money game.

  • Bruins' Trent Frederic taunting Devils star P.K. Subban is absolute gold

    Trent Frederic hurled a well-researched insult at P.K. Subban during the Bruins' season opener against the Devils.

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Buccaneers' Antonio Brown ruled out for NFC championship vs. Packers

    "We'll get him ready for the next one."

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • With center field still a huge issue for Mets, here are 5 possible options via free agency and trade

    Mets position players are scheduled to report to spring training in roughly one month and the team still does not have a capable starting center fielder. That's a problem.

  • Tom Brady and the Bucs will be without WR Antonio Brown for NFC Championship game

    As the Buccaneers prepare to face the Packers in the NFC Championship Sunday, they do so without starting wide receiver Antonio Brown. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Brown will be OUT with a knee injury. Quarterback Tom Brady ...

  • Latest on trade target Pierre-Luc Dubois: Rangers among 12 teams to check in

    Pierre-Luc Dubois is unhappy with the Columbus Blue Jackets and has requested a trade. Here's the latest...

  • Jadeveon Clowney’s projected market value in free agency

    The Titans could bring Clowney back at a reduced price.

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.