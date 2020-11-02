Tua’s 1st NFL win was ugly, but promising Dolphins will be real contenders soon

As far as first impressions go, Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL debut Sunday was no masterpiece for the Miami Dolphins.

Hell, even Tagovailoa himself will tell you that.

“I don’t think I played to the standard of what this offense is capable of,” the rookie quarterback said following the Dolphins’ 28-17 home win over the favored Los Angeles Rams. “Thank God we’ve got a good defense.”

Tagovailoa said this with a chuckle, clearly upbeat, even after an uneven debut that saw him complete 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, with a lost fumble.

Miami will soon be a problem for the rest of the NFL. Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ postgame comments offer a glimpse why.

“It’s a team football game, I can’t stress that enough,” Flores said when asked to evaluate Tagovailoa’s performance. “It’s not a one-man show. I think he made enough plays for us to win the ballgame.”

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores congratulates Tua Tagovailoa after a touchdown, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) More

While Tua’s debut dominated the headlines, I want to point out that the Dolphins are beginning to look like a good team. I know it’s easy to be cynical. Miami hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 1973 season, and it has only one winning season since 2008. But the Dolphins have won their past three games, outscoring the Rams, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers by a combined 61 points. And after dropping their season opener to a disappointing and now 2-5 New England team, their other losses came to Buffalo (5-3) and Seattle (6-1) by a combined 11 points.

Those are pretty respectable outings, and now, the Dolphins (4-3) find themselves firmly in the AFC playoff mix. The Dolphins aren’t good enough to win a game this postseason, let alone make the Super Bowl, but it’s here where we must take a moment to appreciate second-year Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is proving to be one of the most promising head coaches in football.

Flores and general manager Chris Grier have been impressive in turning around a woeful team in under 18 months. From a roster-building standpoint, there is developing young talent on the roster at key positions that have been deficient in Miami for years, including quarterback (duh), o-line and d-line. They also have ten picks to play with in the 2021 NFL draft, including two juicy first- and second-round selections from a 1-6 Houston team, so more premium talent is on the way.

And from an on-field standpoint, the Dolphins play hard every week and are well-coached. You could even see glimpses of it last year in Flores’ first campaign as head coach, when the Dolphins went 5-11 but grew increasingly competitive as the season went on.

“It starts up top because ‘Coach Flo’ does a good job of setting the mindset for the team — for the organization — and we all just kind of take on that personality,” said defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who had an interception Sunday. “We just all have the mindset to get better each week, get better each day.”

Because the Dolphins are young, the road to competing with the Kansas Citys, Baltimores and Pittsburghs of the world for AFC supremacy, will start in 2022 for Miami, with 2021 being a playoff season where they learn how to compete with those teams.

As for 2020, the Dolphins will be a pain in the rear for everyone they play, even if Tagovailoa’s struggles Sunday continue as he acclimates to the speed of an NFL game.

Don’t expect that to happen to the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. He is by all accounts a quick study, quick processor and accurate thrower, all things a quarterback needs to be competent on an NFL field quickly. Plus, teammates are saying the right things about him as a leader, which you love to see.

“He’s a good kid, he does right,” Dolphins safety Bobby McCain said. “He’s going to be a really good leader for us and he has been, and he’ll keep improving.”

