Tua Tagovailoa had a funny way of showing that the quarterback competition in Miami is not a heated rivalry.

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ rookie quarterback, wore a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey when he appeared on Zoom today for his first meeting with the Miami media since he reported for training camp. Tagovailoa tugged on the jersey in front of the camera to make sure everyone had a look.

Tagovailoa said it’s an honor to work with Fitzpatrick, who has been in the league since 2005, when Tagovailoa was 7 years old.

Fitzpatrick has previously said he’ll be Tagovailoa’s biggest cheerleader if Tagovailoa wins the starting job, and that he views his own job as both getting ready to play if he remains the starter and getting Tagovailoa ready to play if Dolphins coach Brian Flores decides to go with the rookie.

Whoever starts in Week One, the Dolphins don’t have to worry about a divided locker room.

Tua wears Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey at first press appearance in Miami originally appeared on Pro Football Talk