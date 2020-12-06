Tua throws for 296 yards as Dolphins beat Bengals 19-7

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    1/8

    Bengals Dolphins Football

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) lifts tight end Mike Gesicki (88) after Gesicki scored a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    2/8

    Bengals Dolphins Football

    Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) lifts tight end Mike Gesicki (88) after Gesicki scored a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • NFL side judge Jonah Monroe (120) and Cincinnati Bengals coaches attempts to stop a fight on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) was disqualified for unnecessary roughness. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    3/8

    Bengals Dolphins Football

    NFL side judge Jonah Monroe (120) and Cincinnati Bengals coaches attempts to stop a fight on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) was disqualified for unnecessary roughness. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    4/8

    Bengals Dolphins Football

    Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs the football as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) attempts to tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    5/8

    Bengals Dolphins Football

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs the football as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) attempts to tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    6/8

    Bengals Dolphins Football

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) defends, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    7/8

    APTOPIX Bengals Dolphins Football

    Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) defends, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) defends Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) as Grant is unable to hold onto the football, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    8/8

    Bengals Dolphins Football

    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) defends Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) as Grant is unable to hold onto the football, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) lifts tight end Mike Gesicki (88) after Gesicki scored a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NFL side judge Jonah Monroe (120) and Cincinnati Bengals coaches attempts to stop a fight on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) was disqualified for unnecessary roughness. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs the football as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) attempts to tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) defends, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) defends Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) as Grant is unable to hold onto the football, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
PAUL GEREFFI
·3 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help the Miami Dolphins rally past the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 Sunday in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks. Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.

Both benches emptied in fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.

Tyler Boyd turned a short pass into a 72-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead, but he was later ejected following a tussle with Howard.

The Dolphins (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games to achieve their best 12-game record since 2003. The Bengals (2-9-1) lost their fourth game in a row and are assured of at least nine defeats for the fifth consecutive year.

Tagovailoa improved to 4-1 as a rookie starter with seven touchdown passes and still no interceptions. He played with the thumb on his throwing hand taped, and warmed up as the game wore on. He threw for 167 yards in the pivotal third quarter, when the Dolphins rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to mount three scoring drives.

Cincinnati’s Brandon Allen, making his second start after a knee injury ended rookie Joe Burrow’s season, went 11 for 19 for 153 yards before being sidelined late in the game with a chest injury.

The Dolphins won even though they didn’t convert a third down until the final minute. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals and is 28 for 29 this year.

Miami started three rookie offensive linemen for the first time this year and gave up no sacks. Myles Gaskin, back after missing four games due to a knee injury, had 90 yards rushing and 51 receiving.

KEY MOMENT

Howard and Boyd were tossed for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion late in the first half.

The Bengals, leading 7-3, were also penalized 15 yards on the play for unnecessary roughness by Boyd, which may have cost them points. The foul left the Bengals with a 53-yard field goal try, and Randy Bullock missed. Miami then moved 27 yards in the final minute and kicked a field goal to trail 7-6 at halftime.

NEAR MISSES

The Bengals’ Jordan Evans scored on a 73-yard fumble return when Tagovailoa lost the ball, but the touchdown was erased by a replay reversal changing the ruling to an incomplete pass.

The Dolphins scored from the 2 on a run with their field goal team in the game, but two rookies were flagged for an illegal formation and Miami settled for three points.

Grant dropped a 45-yard pass from Tagovailoa.

INJURIES

Dolphins: Guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) left the game and did not return.

Bengals: Left tackle Jonah Williams was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. CB Mackensie Alexander evaluated for a possible concussion.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins begin a tough closing stretch next Sunday when they play host to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The Chiefs haven’t played in Miami since 2014.

The Bengals play host to the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. The teams last met in 2016.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Texas school board issues apology to ref flattened by player

    Fred Gracia and his family have received an apology from a state school board

  • Detroit Lions finally beat Mitchell Trubisky, and some fans are downright upset

    Detroit Lions fans were happy, sad and kind of excited about the late comeback win on the road against the Chicago Bears.

  • Watch: Sam Darnold knocks Raiders’ Jeff Heath silly on TD run

    Sam Darnold took out Jeff Heath of the Raiders on TD run

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

    Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Browns storm Titans with first-half blitz, hang on to clinch first winning season since 2007

    The Browns were up 38-7 at halftime, and they held on for their ninth win of the season.

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Jets takeaways from 31-28 loss to Raiders, including crushing late-second touchdown

    The Jets literally did all they could to win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. And I really mean, everything they could. But they still managed to lose.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

    Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • Lynch: Rickie Fowler is a cautionary tale in overexposing a superstar

    With the enigma that is Rickie Fowler, the most illuminating figure is this: after 11 years, he has more sponsors than PGA Tour wins.

  • Report: Carson Wentz lost confidence after team drafted Jalen Hurts

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrugged at his team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had a different reaction to his team’s decision to select quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Wentz lost confidence due to the arrival of Hurts via round two of the 2020 draft. [more]

  • No. 3 Buckeyes await word on 'The Game' with plenty at stake

    No. 3 Ohio State banked some style points during its rout of Michigan State, but the next step toward any kind of championship for the Buckeyes this season could be out of their control. With two games already canceled, the Buckeyes (5-0) must get in a sixth game under current conference rules to be eligible to play for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship. The Big Ten could decide that Ohio State, even with only five games, will still represent the East Division in the Dec. 19 title game, at least in part because the conference doesn't want to hurt the Buckeyes' chances of earning a national playoff berth.