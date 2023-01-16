Tua Tagovailoa's top plays 2022 season
Watch Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's top plays during the 2022 season.
Other than Bill O'Brien, who would make sense as offensive coordinator for the Patriots? Should Jerod Mayo be considered the favorite to succeed Bill Belichick as head coach? Phil Perry answers these questions and more in his latest mailbag.
University of Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted that Jim Harbaugh had called him and "shared with me the great news that he is going to remain."
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
The Vikings continue to be the weirdest team in the history of the NFL
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
What will Matt Patricia be up to in 2023?
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.