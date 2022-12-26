Tua Tagovailoa's Struggles









Five Week 16 Storylines

Tua Tagovailoa's slump deepens vs. Packers. Tagovailoa threw picks on each of the Dolphins' final three drives, and against fairly rudimentary coverages, giving him five INTs to just six scores over his past four starts. All four of those games have been Dolphins losses to teams in the playoff hunt, raising serious concerns about this team's ceiling and whether Tagovailoa's good plays are solely a product of Mike McDaniel's scheme. It's a frequent question in Kyle Shanahan-style offenses, though Tagovailoa has done better than most in executing it. He just isn't answering back as opposing defenses finally adjust. The Patriots and Jets will be daunting defensive tests as the Dolphins cling to their playoff hopes in Weeks 17 and 18. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle still at his disposal, Tagovailoa will remain a low-end QB1 for the fantasy finals.

No Ryan Tannehill means no playoffs for Tennessee. That much was clear after seeing Malik Willis generate 99 yards on 23 attempts, rolling back 11 yards of even that modest production on four sacks. Not allowed, or perhaps even able, to throw down-field — his sole attempt longer than 20 yards was a Hail Mary — Willis didn't compensate enough with his legs to save face for the Titans or superflex fantasy managers. Willis' game looks good on paper, but his fundamentals appeared out of whack against Houston, with bizarre arm angles taking the day. The sample size is extremely small, but Willis is not looking like the future in Tennessee. He's also nothing more than a desperation QB2 for the fantasy finals against Dallas.

Miles Sanders works to remove himself from RB2 consideration. One week after getting chewed out by coach Nick Sirianni, Sanders seemed to get a new lease on fantasy life when Jalen Hurts' absence turned him into the presumptive goal-line back. Instead, he was off the field for five straight red zone carries in the first quarter, and was nowhere to be found in hurry-up mode to end the game. Oh, and he lost a critical fumble. Sanders' back-to-back fiascos have likely eliminated most of his fantasy managers, but if you have happened to survive, you are going to want to explore RB2 alternatives for Week 16 against the Saints, especially if Hurts returns and further consolidates the Eagles' highest value carries.

Taylor Heinicke gets a soft benching, Carson Wentz enters and engineers touchdown drive. In need of a perfect game against an elite 49ers defense, Heinicke supplied anything but, tossing two scores but yet another interception early in the fourth quarter. That enabled San Francisco to go up 30-14, which was Ron Rivera's cue to insert Wentz and presumably get him ready for do-or-die time in Weeks 17 and 18 against the Browns and Cowboys, respectively. Although it is arguably the right decision for Washington, it's calamitous for fantasy managers. Wentz displayed zero early-season chemistry with Terry McLaurin, while it has been Heinicke sparking Jahan Dotson's second half breakout. McLaurin will become a more volatile WR2 against the Browns, while Dotson will now come with a zero-point floor. Curtis Samuel, of course, vaults back into the top 48 as Wentz's security blanket.

Zach Wilson benched yet again. In a week where Derek Carr threw three interceptions and Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson back set the game of football back 40 years, Wilson remained by far the worst quarterback on the Week 16 field. Lacking confidence, arm strength and decision-making, Wilson was a sitting duck against a not-exactly-elite Jags defense before coach Robert Saleh mercifully removed him in favor of Joe Fl… Chris Streveler? That's right, Wilson was so bad he was benched for the diet, caffeine free version of Tim Tebow. Now Mike White's ribs are healed and he has been announced as starter for Week 17 against the Seahawks. Seemingly lacking both the skills and mentality to be a franchise quarterback, the best Wilson can hope for in 2023 in New York is a training camp competition. An outright benching feels more likely at this point.

Questions

1. Remember when the 49ers were 3-4?

2. Do you have a problem with Andy Dalton's 8-of-15 for 92 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception “quarterback win”? Didn't think so.

3. Which former defensive coordinator turned twice-fired head coach will the Broncos hire to replace Nathaniel Hackett?

Early Waivers Look (Players rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Stats of the Week

Russell Wilson, who worked hard to make sacks look like a quarterback stat in Seattle, has taken at least three of them in an absurd 11-of-13 starts this season and has taken at least six three of his past six games. Truly putrid.

Although awful Week 16 weather was his latest excuse, Deshaun Watson has been Russell Wilson-ing even harder than Wilson, producing three scores in four starts while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt and completing 57.7 percent of his throws.

Davante Adams' 15 yards were … only his third fewest of the season? What is Josh McDaniels cooking in Vegas?

“Richie James” and “Isaiah Hodgins” both caught eight Week 16 passes for the Giants. The cheap PPR compiling should continue in Week 17 vs. Indianapolis.

The Panthers gained 364 yards … in the first half. Panthers country will be riding to a likely NFC South title if they beat Tampa in Week 17.

Awards Section

Week 16 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Dak Prescott, RB Cam Akers, RB Saquon Barkley, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson

The Props On Avoiding Going Full 2010 Brett Favre Award: Tom Brady.

The Hire Bill Parcells And Let Him Run Your Coaching Search Award: The Broncos and Cardinals.

Franchise-Ender Award: Making Kenny Pickett look like the worst quarterback who has ever appeared on an NFL field for 56 minutes then letting him easily conduct a game-winning drive.