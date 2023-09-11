Tua Tagovailoa's best plays vs. Chargers Week 1
Watch the Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's best plays vs. Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 1 matchup.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
One secret to Tagovailoa and Miami's leap forward last season was Darrell Bevell. What do they have in store together for an encore?
ESPN's Ryan Clark implied Tagovailoa had gotten fat and was built like a stripper. It did not go over well in Miami.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
In a Yahoo Sports exclusive, Hill expounded upon Tagovailoa's growth this offseason — including in his response to Clark's comments, for which Clark apologized Thursday.
There's plenty working against Tua Tagovailoa this season.
