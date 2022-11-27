Tua Tagovailoa's best plays from 299-yard game Week 12
Watch Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's best plays from his 299-yard game in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's best plays from his 299-yard game in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
It's still a long shot, but the Jaguars kept their slim postseason hopes alive Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Burrow said.
The Tennessee Titans are not among the NFL's highest-scoring teams. Thanks to two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, they have been one of the league's best scoring touchdowns inside the red zone. The Titans snapped a two-game winning streak with a 20-16 loss to the defending AFC champion Bengals because they settled for too many field- goal attempts and couldn't score even a single touchdown inside the Cincinnati 20.
Neither were the coaching staff, as head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that the Wolverines had "emptied the playbook" during the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Part of that emptying of the playbook was calling a trick play in a crucial moment. With the Wolverines driving in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings, a linebacker converted to running back this week, threw the ball to find a wide-open Luke Schoonmaker to extend the drive.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
After another faceplant, this time against three-win Carolina, how does Denver get out of its tailspin?
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
The Commanders are in the playoff conversation with a home-and-home upcoming against the rival New York Giants.
Sources confirmed to The Enquirer that Wisconsin has reached an agreement with UC Bearcats coach Luke Fickell and will name him their next head coach.
How far did Ohio State fall in Herbie's new rankings after being embarrassed by Michigan? #GoBucks
Without Justin Fields, the Bears had little chance to beat the Jets on Sunday at the Meadowlands, and they saw two key starters go down with injuries along the way.
Henry looked to be on his way to an easy touchdown.
Mike White sure looks like the Jets starting quarterback after an impressive start against Chicago.
CBS cameras caught Alabama football coach Nick Saban walking around with a sizeable cut on his left cheek during the first half of Saturday's Iron Bowl.
Who's in your top four?
Herbstreit's new top 6 is already out after a blowout in the Horseshoe!