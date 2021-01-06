Tua Tagovailoa will have new offensive coordinator with resignation of Dolphins' Chan Gailey

Tua Tagovailoa will be working with the second offensive coordinator of his professional career before he’s even been the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for a full season.

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned after just one season on the job.

"I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year," head coach Brian Flores said in a statement on the Dolphins’ website. "He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best."

Gailey’s departure is a bit of a surprise. During his end-of-season news conference on Tuesday, Flores said that he expected his entire staff to return. Gailey hasn’t released a statement about his decision, so it’s not known if the 69-year-old has decided to retire — which he did three years ago — or if he plans to seek another opportunity.

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

How will this affect Tua?

Gailey moving on seems like it might be a good development for Tagovailoa. While Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins’ other quarterback, vibed with Gailey’s offense, Tagovailoa never found a rhythm. Gailey was hired in January 2020, after the Dolphins knew they’d be picking fifth overall in the draft, but before the team could make any specific plans around a player they didn’t even know if they’d be able to draft.

Gailey’s resignation gives the Dolphins the chance to hire someone with Tagovailoa in mind. He was the 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and now the Dolphins can find someone who can complement him.

Hiring an offensive coordinator who can bring out Tagovailoa’s strengths should hopefully cancel out any negatives associated with changing the coach of a developing quarterback. Tagovailoa will need to get used to a whole new play-caller (Flores’ third in as many seasons), but if he can find the key to Tagovailoa’s consistency, any growing pains will be worth it.

