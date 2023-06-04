Tua Tagovailoa has been wearing a camera on his helmet this off season for film study

Modern-day technology has changed so much about sports and the way we can assess things in real-time. In soccer, the use of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has become incredibly crucial for making calls in important moments while on the other hand, the NFL uses Microsoft tablets on the sideline to watch the games as they are still being played.

The Miami Dolphins took it all a step further this offseason by placing a camera on the side of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s helmet during Organized Team Activities (OTA’s). It is just another tool that the Dolphins are trying to use to help with decision-making and seeing what Tua sees during reps and dissecting it in the film room. The former Alabama signal-caller has been relatively efficient at this point in his career with a completion percentage of 65.7% and 52 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.

McDaniels said of the Dolphins technology, “It’s not anything earth-shattering, it’s a camera, but it does have audio, and I think some of the strong attributes of that technology are that you get to hear play calls, you can library those play calls for players to hear when they’re studying. It’s a tool to help really drive home certain coaching points and just see what they’re seeing, to be on the same page as the player.”

Tagovailoa was outstanding to start the 2022 season as he won eight of his first nine starts, but after multiple, vicious concussions, he only played in 13 total games for the season and even missed their Wild Card game. He finished the season completing 64.8% of his passes, 25 TD to only eight INT, and a QBR of 105.5.

Tua Tagovailoa is wearing a small camera on the side of his helmet at OTAs, and Mike McDaniel thinks it will help with film study. https://t.co/5fDMEZUDGz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 31, 2023

