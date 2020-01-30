Tua Tagovailoa: I wasn’t bionic then; I am bionic now

NFL scouts have only one major concern about Tua Tagovailoa — his injury history in college. He had ankle and hip injuries at Alabama.

The quarterback has a ready answer: “I wasn’t bionic then; I am bionic now,” Tagovailoa said on the set of PFT Live on Thursday.

Tagovailoa underwent an MRI on his surgically repaired hip about two weeks ago and has another scan scheduled Feb. 10, he told ESPN. He remains “on pace for a full recovery.”

Tagovailoa, who had surgery in November, no longer is using crutches. He could begin running next month, and he will attend the combine to meet with teams and have the NFL doctors evaluate his hip.

“That’s what I’m trying to win,” Tagovailoa said on PFT Live. “I’m trying to win my medical. I’m not going in there to win the 40 [yard dash], not trying to win the bench press. My main focus is to recover as much as I can leading up to that process, where I can win my medical. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Tagovailoa went 22-2 as a starter at Alabama, throwing 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.