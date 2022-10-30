Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill torch Detroit Lions defense in Miami Dolphins win

The Detroit Lions’ high-scoring offense is back. Unfortunately, so is their can’t-stop-anyone defense.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns and the Lions failed to force a punt until the fourth quarter for the second time in three games, dropping their fifth straight, 31-27, to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.

The Lions (1-6) entered Sunday ranked last in the NFL in scoring and total defense and had no answers for Miami’s high-octane attack.

Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 188 yards, Jaylen Waddle scored two touchdowns and Tagovailoa helped the Dolphins convert 8 of 12 third downs.

Tagovailoa was 9 of 10 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns on third downs, his incompletion coming with less than nine minutes to play after a premature snap. He finished 29 of 36 passing.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

The Dolphins converted two third-and-13s in the first half and picked up 10 yards on another to set up a fourth down conversion. Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to Waddle and 11 yards to Mike Gesicki on third down.

Gesicki’s touchdown, with 12 seconds left in the third quarter, helped the Dolphins (5-3) erase a 27-17 halftime deficit for their second straight win.

One of Miami’s failed third down conversions came when Tagovailoa took a knee to end the game.

The Lions have allowed at least 24 points in every game this season, and more than 30 in three of their four home games. They have not won since beating the Washington Commanders, 36-27 in Week 2, and have the worst record in the NFL.

After failing to score a touchdown in their previous two games, the Lions scored on all five possessions in the first half, but were shut out after halftime.

Jamaal Williams scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Jared Goff threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Swift on the Lions’ next possession, after Kerby Joseph forced a Miami fumble.

Williams scored his second TD on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter and Michael Badgley made field goals of 42 and 26 yards as the Lions took a 27-17 lead into halftime.

Story continues

Miami opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and took the lead on their next possession, after a barrage of penalties – false starts by Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell and a holding penalty on Sewell – forced the Lions to punt on their only possession of the third quarter.

Goff completed 27 of 37 passes for 321 yards, but threw incomplete to Josh Reynolds on fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins 35-yard line with just under 3 minutes to play. Goff threw short and behind Reynolds on a pass to the goal line, and Reynolds could not make a twisting catch.

Williams led the Lions with 10 carries for 53 yards, Swift had five rushes for 6 yards and five catches for 27 yards in his first game since spraining his shoulder in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches for 69 yards.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dolphins-Lions score: Tua Tagovailoa torches Detroit defense in win