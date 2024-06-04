Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill at Dolphins minicamp

The Dolphins have a couple of offensive stars in the market for new contracts, but those desires aren't keeping either one of them from attending the team's minicamp.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are both in attendance. Tagovailoa has been in and out of the voluntary portions of the team's offseason program as he moves into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

McDaniel said that Tagovailoa's workload will mostly be determined by the quarterback.

"We’re going to have him out there and he’s going to be participating, but the depth and really across the board what he’s doing that will be more up to him than anything," McDaniel said at a press conference.

Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said that he and his client have let the Dolphins know what he’s looking for contract-wise after seeing a slew of wideouts sign extensions this offseason. Rosenhaus also said that Hill has made it clear he wants to remain in Miami and McDaniel said Hill looked "very happy" on Tuesday. McDaniel also said that the wideout, who isn't expected to do team drills at this week's minicamp, is "incredibly valuable" to the franchise while declining to delve into specifics about contractual matters.