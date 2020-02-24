Tua Tagovailoa has two different-sized hands

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t have to answer questions about having small hands.

But they are different sizes, and that’s at least a point of curiosity — and on a day when we’re talking about hundreds of adult men measuring much younger ones who are wearing their shorts, curiosity seems a sufficient reason to enter it into the log.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Tagovailoa’s official measurements at the Scouting Combine included a 10-inch measurement for his left hand, but a 9-7/8 for his right.

While that discrepancy could complicate buying gloves, kneading dough, or being able to paddle a canoe in a straight line, the important part for today’s discussion is that he throws with the larger one.

Tagovailoa actually does everything but throwing a football right-handed, but learned to throw with his left when he was a child.

The status of Tagovailoa’s hip injury is probably more of a concern as it pertains to his NFL future, but at least his ankle surgeries from college were symmetrical (or at least one on each side).

Burrow raised some eyebrows when he was measured with a 9-inch hand this morning, definitely on the low side for what scouts want to see from men whose job is to grip, possess, and propel footballs based on the strength of their appendages.