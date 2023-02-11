Tua Tagovailoa to train in judo over offseason to learn how to properly fall

As silly as it may sound, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be spending some serious time in the 2023 offseason learning how to fall. He plans on training in judo to help him understand his body in motion and help prevent injuries that have sidelined him, he said on Up and Adams.

Over the course of the 2022 NFL regular season, Tagovailoa hit the ground pretty hard at least three times, which caught the attention of football fans and led to numerous concerns. He also had two diagnosed concussions.

On multiple occasions, Tagovailoa would fall on his back, which led to his head seemingly rapidly snapping back and hitting the ground. His plan is to use judo to change how his body is aligned while falling.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tells @UpAndAdamsShow that he has a plan to take judo this offseason to learn how to fall better. Things to help him avoid head issues next season. pic.twitter.com/15uCPaz2by — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 10, 2023

