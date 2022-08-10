The NFL has found that the Dolphins tampered with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, both when he played in New England and during his time in Tampa. The grand plan, as PFT reported (and as many deliberately ignored until last week), was that the Dolphins would hire Sean Payton to coach the team and Brady to play quarterback.

Obviously, incumbent starter Tua Tagovailoa would have been benched at best, traded or cut at worst. Although Tua’s public comments on the matter from last week seemed to fail to reflect a full appreciation of what the Dolphins were hoping to do, it’s fairly obvious that the end result would have been Tommy in, Tua out.

Against that background, the Buccaneers and Dolphins had a joint practice today. Following the session, Tagovailoa met the reporters.

“I was able to talk to Tom,” Tagovailoa said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We were talking on the side for a good bit. He asked me how my offseason was.”

Well, we know how Brady’s was. He retired for 40 days. When he did, he planned to become a minority owner of the Dolphins the following week and, in time, the starting quarterback in Miami instead of Tagavailoa.

It’s probably safe to say Brady didn’t say that when Tagovailoa said, “How was yours?” It probably was something more along the lines of, “Fine, thanks.”

Tua Tagovailoa, Tom Brady spend some time chatting at joint practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk