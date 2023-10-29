Tua Tagovailoa throws TD to Tyreek Hill after INT, Dolphins and Patriots tied 7-7

New England put the first points on the board in Sunday's game against Miami but the Dolphins' offense recovered well.

The two teams are tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

After the teams traded punts to begin the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception to Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger.

Tagovailoa was looking over the middle for receiver Tyreek Hill and Dugger cut off the ball before it could reach the speedy receiver.

It didn't take New England long to capitalize on the opportunity. After an incomplete pass and a short run by Rhemondre Stevenson, Mac Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown on third-and-4 to put the Patriots up 7-0.

New England’s advantage didn’t last long either. The Dolphins didn’t face a third down on their ensuing drive, with Tagovailoa hitting Hill for a 42-yard touchdown. Hill sped past the defenders at the line of scrimmage and was easily open for Tagovailoa to drop the pass into his arms for the score.

Hill now has eight touchdown receptions this year.