Tua Tagovailoa throws TD pass to Raheem Mostert in first drive against Steelers
Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Miami Dolphins’ starting lineup on “Sunday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He did so with a flourish.
The quarterback, who suffered scary hits and had been in concussion protocol, led a 9-play, 71-yard drive for a touchdown.
.@D1__JW can pick up yardage in a hurry. 🐧 #FinsUp
The @MiamiDolphins offense is rolling on the first drive of the night! #FinsUp
Tagovailoa was 6-of-7 for 68 yards. The TD pass went to Raheem Mostert after the quarterback started to scramble but quickly found his back in the flat.
.@Tua scrambles and finds @RMos_8Ball for 6!
Perfect opening drive for the @MiamiDolphins.
