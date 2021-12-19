Tua Tagovailoa throws pick-six to Jets’ Brandin Echols
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tua Tagovailoa is hitting an assortment of different receivers on Sunday.
He threw a TD pass to 310-pound Christian Wilkins, which was planned on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins’ QB then threw one he wishes he had back.
Watch as the New York Jets’ Brandin Echols jumps the route and a seven-point Miami lead in the fourth quarter turns into a tie game after the pick-six and PAT.
The interception return was good for 20 yards and the game was tied at 24.
Brandin Echols jumps the route perfectly to tie the game with a Pick-6! @matayo_echols #TakeFlight
📺: #NYJvsMIA on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/RB4TpsjKkG
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
MOOD@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/gq9DQcXRxu
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2021