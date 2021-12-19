Tua Tagovailoa throws pick-six to Jets’ Brandin Echols

In this article:

Tua Tagovailoa is hitting an assortment of different receivers on Sunday.

He threw a TD pass to 310-pound Christian Wilkins, which was planned on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins’ QB then threw one he wishes he had back.

Watch as the New York Jets’ Brandin Echols jumps the route and a seven-point Miami lead in the fourth quarter turns into a tie game after the pick-six and PAT.

The interception return was good for 20 yards and the game was tied at 24.