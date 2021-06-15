Much was made on Monday about the performance of New England quarterbacks during a minicamp practice in the rain. It’s raining on Tuesday in South Florida, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is struggling.

Via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in “torrential” rains.

The interceptions were made by Trill Williams, Jamal Perry, and Nik Needham.

Interceptions in offseason workouts don’t mean much. But with no football games to be played for three more months, it’s all that’s happening — and it’s worth at least pointing out.

Once the season begins, the Dolphins will be expecting more from Tua. He was very good at times as a rookie, but he was benched multiple times for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tua recently has admitted that the didn’t know the offense well enough in 2020, which helps explain the decision to yank him for a quarterback who did.

Tua Tagovailoa throw three interceptions during “torrential rains” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk