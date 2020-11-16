Tua Tagovailoa talks about his NFL comfort level

Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has won his first three games as a starter, including most recently a 29-21 victory over fellow rookie Justin Herbert and the Chargers. After the game, Tua spoke for a few minutes by phone to PFT.

He said that the process of getting comfortable in the NFL happened not in games but in practice, thanks to the presence of a “good defensive scout team” that forced his development weeks before he got on the field. It’s made games a lot easier for Tua.

“I expected it to be a lot harder,” Tua said of playing in the NFL, “not that it’s not hard.”

He explained he expected to see a lot of different looks from defenses, but that it hasn’t happened yet. Of course, those looks may come, especially as defenses get more film to study regarding the things Tua can do.

Football fans have seen what Tua can do for several years, starting from the moment he took the field for Alabama in place of Jalen Hurts. Has he spoken to Alabama (and former Dolphins) coach Nick Saban since becoming the starter?

Tua said he hasn’t, that both he and Coach Saban have been busy with football season. Tua added that, given the reminder, he’ll be reaching out.

What will Tua say to Saban?

“I’ll ask him, ‘What does he think we can do better offensively?'” Tua said.

Given what the Dolphins have been doing in recent weeks, it could be a fairly short answer.

