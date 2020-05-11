Tua Tagovailoa surprised his mom with a Cadillac on Mother's Day

Like many sons on Mother’s Day, Tua Tagovailoa had a present to give his mother. The fifth overall pick in last month’s NFL draft went a little farther than a card and a bouquet of flowers.

Tagovailoa gave his mother, Diane Tagovailoa, an entire car — an enormous Cadillac Escalade with a big red bow on the hood — and captured her reaction for posterity.

Happy Mother’s Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom 💙 pic.twitter.com/HrJNb80sdZ — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 11, 2020

Tua: “I know you wanted something that would be able to carry everyone.” Diane: “This is mine?” Tua: “This is yours. So you can go try your new ride out.”

Diane seemed mostly in disbelief. To her credit she took the keys her son handed her and headed straight for the driver’s seat of the car, telling everyone “let’s go for a ride” as she opened the door.

Tagovailoa was drafted by the Miami Dolphins last month, and has elected to wear No. 1 with the team. He signed a deal valued at $30.28 million with a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to an NFL Network report.





The #Dolphins have filed their contract for No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa, with his 4-year, $30.28M deal official with a 5th-year option. He gets a signing bonus of $19.6M, and it’s all guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2020

There are a lot of ways Tagovailoa could spend some of that bonus money, but a new car for mom — especially on Mother’s Day! — is definitely near the top of that list.

