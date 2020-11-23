Tua Tagovailoa struggles in Dolphins’ loss to Broncos

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are in rare form as they begin with various examples of coaching malpractice from this past weekend’s slate of games. The guys then roast the College Football Playoff Committee ahead of their first in-person meeting of the season. What will they do with the Pac-12 or the Group of 5? Can we get a Cincinnati vs BYU game? Also, can Tennessee can move on from Jeremy Pruitt after the Vols sink to a historic low?