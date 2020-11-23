Tua Tagovailoa struggles in Dolphins’ loss to Broncos
Miami’s rookie quarterback threw for just 83 yards, was sacked 6 times, and was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in the 4th quarter.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
By trading JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers open up salary cap space to come to terms on a free-agent deal with Marc Gasol.
Marc Gasol agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, ending his stint with the Toronto Raptors.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins trailed the Broncos in the fourth quarter.
A wild contest at Lucas Oil Stadium ended with the Indianapolis Colts completing their comeback and stunning the Green Bay Packers in overtime. Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled on the Packers' first possession of the extra period, setting up a ...
The Ravens head coach wasn't interested in exchanging pleasantries with his Titans counterpart after the overtime loss.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
The vaunted Colts defense came through when it mattered on Sunday.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
Amazingly, a game between two 3-7 teams on Thanksgiving has playoff implications.
The Knicks have agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that deals center Ed Davis for big man Omari Spellman, shooting guard Jacob Evans and a future second-round NBA Draft pick, according to a report Sunday evening by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Kings are on the brink of losing three players in the span of an hour.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are in rare form as they begin with various examples of coaching malpractice from this past weekend’s slate of games. The guys then roast the College Football Playoff Committee ahead of their first in-person meeting of the season. What will they do with the Pac-12 or the Group of 5? Can we get a Cincinnati vs BYU game? Also, can Tennessee can move on from Jeremy Pruitt after the Vols sink to a historic low?
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.
The Lakers, who reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, continue to score wins this offseason. Can the Clippers pull off a surpirse?