The Dolphins gave rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a taste of playing time in Sunday’s blowout win over the Jets. Now they think he’s ready to take over.

Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week Eight against the Rams, following the Dolphins’ bye this week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will now be Tagovailoa’s backup. Fitzpatrick has played well enough that he doesn’t really deserve to be benched, but the plan was always to start Tagovailoa when the coaching staff thought he was ready, and now the coaching staff thinks he’s ready.

The Dolphins are 3-3 and could compete for a playoff spot in the AFC, but they’re balancing winning now with building for the future, and they’ve decided that Tua Time is now.

Tua Tagovailoa to start for Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk