Tua Tagovailoa silences critics with 6-TD day, stuns Ravens in rally from 21-point halftime deficit

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drop[s back to pass as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens appeared to have a walkover secured against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa had other ideas. The Dolphins quarterback led a rally from a 28-7 halftime deficit to tie the game at 35-35 late in the fourth quarter en route to a stunning 42-38 Dolphins win.

Tagovailoa entered the season and the day with myriad questions about his downfield abilities and whether he could lead an explosive offense alongside receivers Tyreek Hill and Waddle. The answer on Sunday was a resounding yes. He finished the day completing 36 of 50 pass attempts for 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. His second touchdown of the day to Hill was a 60-yard bomb that tied the game at 35.

Baltimore responded with a field goal to retake the lead at 38-35. Tagovailoa followed up by leading another touchdown drive capped by his second touchdown to Jaylen Waddle.

That score secured a 42-38 lead that left 14 seconds on the clock, and the Ravens couldn't find a miracle to respond. And Tagovailoa secured his signature win to silence critics that have dogged him for most of this three-season NFL career.