Tua Tagovailoa shows no sign of lingering injuries in latest training video

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. While many believed he would remain on the sidelines for his rookie season to fully heal from a devastating hip injury, he did not.

Tagovailoa started for the Miami Dolphins in the latter half of the 2020 season, and that decision is still questioned by fans and analysts for various reasons.

In 2019, Tagovailoa’s final collegiate season was cut short due to the aforementioned hip injury that required surgery–some believe it could have been career-ending.

The Hawaiian quarterback sensation has suffered various injuries, including his knee, ankle, wrist and shoulder.

A popular narrative is that he’s injury prone. Well, he’s looking healthy from any and all injuries in this latest training video, which shows Tagovailoa running at full speed, making sharp cuts and quickly stopping mid-run.

