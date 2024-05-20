Tua Tagovailoa shows up for Dolphins' OTAs

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was absent from most of the start of the Dolphins' offseason program, but he showed up to work today.

The Dolphins are starting their Organized Team Activities today, the next phase in the offseason program, and Tagovailoa is there, according to Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com.

OTAs are voluntary, but Tagovailoa had indicated he would be there. Unlike the earlier portion of the offseason program, full-team on-field drills are allowed at OTAs, and coaches always want their starting quarterbacks to be there. Tagovailoa is.

Still, the question remains about whether Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are on the same page about a potential contract extension. Tagovailoa is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and is guaranteed a base salary of $23.17 million this season. He's going to want a contract that secures his status as the Dolphins' franchise quarterback for years to come, and that guarantees him more than $23.17 million a year for multiple years. Until the Dolphins and Tagovailoa agree to a long-term deal, there will be questions about his status in Miami — and about how much voluntary work he's willing to do.