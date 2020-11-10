As Tua Tagovailoa shines in Miami, Detroit Lions seem hopeless as ever

Matthew Stafford’s two interceptions were bad, and watching Dalvin Cook run 70 yards through the Detroit Lions' mathematically challenged 10-man defense was worse.

But it wasn’t until I got back to my hotel room late Sunday night that it hit me how little hope there is for the Lions right now.

With my stories for the day filed and FaceTime with the kids over, I stopped by the hotel restaurant for some takeout and sat down in front of my TV to watch Sunday Night Football.

It was halftime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were getting killed in a battle of geriatric quarterbacks, and the first highlight I saw was the Miami Dolphins’ 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

View photos Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) celebrate their touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) More

If you missed the game, Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from seven points down in the fourth quarter for the win. He broke a 17-yard run to set up the tying touchdown, made a couple big throws on the go-ahead field goal drive, after Miami stuffed a fourth-and-1 attempt, and converted a third down sneak on the final drive to clinch the victory.

The Dolphins improved to 5-3 with the win, and if the postseason started today, Miami — led by a rookie quarterback the Lions passed on in this year’s draft and a defensive-minded head coach with New England Patriots roots — would be in as the AFC’s final wildcard.

The Dolphins are not close to challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy, and a brutal December schedule ultimately may dash their playoff hopes.

But it’s hard not to look at what’s happening on South Beach right now and think this should be the Lions.

Three years ago, when the Lions went full faux Foxboro, this was the image they sold, even if they were too tight to say it: A Bill Belichick protégé at coach, a playmaking defense that travels, an offense that can win any number of ways, and a young, well-managed roster teeming with appreciable assets.

Certainly, there are differences. The Lions had an established quarterback in Stafford, which in theory should have given them a leg up in their pursuit for the playoffs. And the Dolphins embarked on the type of rebuild teams are too hesitant to make, trading away Pro Bowl players such as Laremy Tunsil and Minka Fitzpatrick for draft picks they used to find their quarterback or stashed away for future use.

View photos Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was the linebackers coach with the New England Patriots when the Lions hired Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to be their head coach. More

But it’s those forward-thinking decisions — from stockpiling draft picks, to finding the right coach in Brian Flores, even though he had never, technically, been a coordinator at the NFL level, to having the guts to not only take Tagovailoa in April’s draft, but to play him in the middle of a playoff push — that suddenly have made Miami one of the more enviable franchises in the league.