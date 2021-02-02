Tua Tagovailoa says he's 'not too sure' he'll be with Dolphins next year amid Deshaun Watson rumors

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t certain he’ll be on the team when training camp opens. Tagovailoa admitted he’s “not too sure” he’ll remain a member of the Dolphins amid rumors the team could pursue Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Tagovailoa made those comments while appearing on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday. When pressed on the issue, Tagovailoa admitted he’s “not too sure” what his future holds.

The relevant part of the conversation occurs around the 8-minute mark.

“Well, honestly, I’m not too sure,” Tagovailoa said. “Like I said, I can’t control things that I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard ...”

At that point, Tagovailoa is cut off by Patrick, who jokes that he’ll just buy a Tagovailoa Alabama jersey instead of a Tagovailoa Dolphins jersey just in case Miami trades him.

Deshaun Watson reportedly asked Texans for trade

Watson’s frustration with the Texans boiled over in recent weeks, leading Watson to request a trade from the team. While new general manager Nick Caserio said he had “zero interest” in dealing Watson, the situation looks untenable. Watson went so far as to alter his social media accounts to take out references to the Texans.

There are rumors that Watson prefers to go to the Dolphins or New York Jets in a deal. Both teams have high draft picks in 2021 and promising young quarterbacks they could ship to the Texans to replace Watson.

Tagovailoa performed admirably when thrust into the starting role in 2020. In 10 games, Tagovailoa completed 64.1 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. Tagovailoa was benched a number of times, however, by head coach Brian Flores in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. Despite being benched, Tagovailoa remained the team’s starter.

Tagovailoa added he didn’t play up to his standard in 2020.

