Signs have pointed to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remaining out of action for this Sunday’s game in Buffalo and the team officially took him off the table on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at his press conference that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the third straight game. Tagovailoa has not played since reporting concussion symptoms after the team’s Week 16 loss to the Packers and McDaniel said that he has not been cleared to return.

The Dolphins would move on with a win over the Bills, but the Dolphins’ handling of this concussion and Tagovailoa’s history of head injuries earlier this season make it hard to imagine that he’ll be on the field in the event Miami does pull off the upset.

Rookie Skylar Thompson started in Week 18 and McDaniel said they are preparing to start him again this weekend. Teddy Bridgewater was the No. 2 quarterback, but he dislocated his right pinkie in Week 17.

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Dolphins preparing to start Skylar Thompson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk