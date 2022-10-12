Tua Tagovailoa to return to the practice field, still in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in the league’s concussion protocol since sustaining a hit to the head and neck against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

While it was announced that he didn’t suffer any serious neck damage following the hit, Tagovailoa still has to clear hurdles to return to football activity.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa will return to the practice field on Wednesday to begin throwing the football. However, they say he’s “highly unlikely” to play in the Dolphins’ battle with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

“Over the weekend, he began to increase his rehab work to include cardio and strength training,” Pelissero and Rapoport reported. “Wednesday’s return to the field is part of the protocol progression as part of ‘non-contact sports-specific activity,’ which includes throwing.”

Teddy Bridgewater, who had started their Week 5 game against the New York Jets, is also in concussion protocol and has to be cleared before returning to action. For now, it appears that the team is rookie Skylar Thompson’s hands until then.

List

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 5 vs. Jets

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire