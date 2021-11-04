Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ starting quarterback the rest of the season, barring injury. That much became obvious when the trade deadline passed without the team trading for Deshaun Watson.

But Tagovailoa is dealing with injuries that have limited him in practice this week.

The Dolphins added a finger injury on his left (throwing) hand Wednesday, the severity of which is unknown. Tagovailoa fractured his ribs earlier this season, keeping him out three games.

The Dolphins did not report any new injuries for Tagovailoa in-game Sunday, so it is not known whether he injured the finger against the Bills or during Wednesday’s practice. The Dolphins had a walkthrough practice Thursday, and beat writers report that Tagovailoa was not wearing any protection on any finger on his left hand.

“Obviously, some nicks and bruises after games, but other than that, it’s good,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday, via David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel, following practice but before it was known the second-year quarterback had a finger ailment.

Tight end Mike Gesicki said Thursday that Tagovailoa has thrown the ball well in practice.

Tagovailoa missed a game against the Jets last season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) and safety Brandon Jones remained limited Thursday, according to Thursday’s practice report. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle) and center Greg Mancz (groin) remained full participants.

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited Thursday with injuries to finger, ribs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk