The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited.

Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week. He aggravated it against the 49ers, leaving in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss.

He is expected to start against the Chargers in Sunday Night Football.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral) returned to a limited practice after missing Wednesday. He missed Sunday’s loss to the 49ers with his injury.

The Dolphins added receiver River Cracraft to the report with a calf injury that limited him. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) had full participation after being limited Wednesday.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk